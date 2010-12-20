Mr. RUPERT THOMAS (editor, THE WORLD OF INTERIORS) had dinner at home in Camden, London, UK, with the playwright Mr. ALAN BENNETT. They ate breaded plaice, tartar sauce, and small roasted potatoes from the local deli MELROSE AND MORGAN, which is so expensive it is known locally as “Melrose and Mortgage.” They also ate steamed broccoli and a homemade carrot-and-apple salad, then stewed apple-and-vanilla rice pudding. It was accompanied with a glass of organic Merlot and some tap water. They shared the GUARDIAN easy crossword, then watched some TV. It was so cold, they lit a real fire.